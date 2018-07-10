Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
One Person Flown To The Hospital After A Stabbing In Mullens

Tyler Barker

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – One person is injured after a stabbing incident that occurred.

The incident happened shortly before 6 pm on Tuesday evening. The person was stabbed near the Dollar General and had to be flown to a hospital.

Details are limited at this time, stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

