One Person Flown To The Hospital After A Stabbing In Mullens
By Tyler BarkerJul 10, 2018, 19:35 pm
MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – One person is injured after a stabbing incident that occurred.
The incident happened shortly before 6 pm on Tuesday evening. The person was stabbed near the Dollar General and had to be flown to a hospital.
Details are limited at this time, stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.
