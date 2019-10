NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Nicholas County.

Officials tell WOAY that shortly after 5 pm on Tuesday, a call was made of a man firing shots inside a home in Drennen. State Police and Nicholas County deputies responded to the scene.

The suspect, Jack Naylor, 50, died after gunfire was exchanged.

