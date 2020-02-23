One person dead after house fire in Wyoming County

Tyler Barker
HANOVER, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after a house fire in Wyoming County.

Lt. James Bailey with the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department tells WOAY that the call came in at around 6:38 pm Saturday.  When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully engulfed, the family said that a victim was unaccounted for.  Once the fire was distinguished, they found a victim in the home.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the WV Medical Examiner’s Office is handling the investigation.

Hanover, Coal Mtn., and Brenton Fire Departments all responded.

