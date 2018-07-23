One Person Dead After Early Morning Shooting In Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after a shooting incident that took place early Monday morning.

During the morning hours of July 23rd, 2018 officers of the Beckley Police Department were dispatched to a shooting incident that occurred in the area of 100 Main Street in Beckley. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one white male subject had been shot; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were able to take two suspects into custody in reference to this incident, charges are pending. Beckley Police Department Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video footage from the area.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Morgan Bragg of the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau or Crimestoppers.” Further information will be released as it becomes available.