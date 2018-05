CYCLONE (WOAY)- One person has died after a house fire early this morning in Wyoming County.

According to the Wyoming County Dispatch, a fire broke out on Huff Creek Road in the Cyclone community around 2 am. The body was found after the fire was extinguished.

Cyclone Fire Department and Oceana Fire Department responded to the scene.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.

