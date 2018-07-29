One Person Dead After Drowning In The New River

GLEN LYN, VA (WOAY) – One person has drowned in the New River in Giles County, Virginia.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department tells WOAY that a man went missing in the New River Saturday night and the body was recovered Sunday morning.

The identification of the person has not been released and this is still an active, ongoing investigation.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating another possible drowning this afternoon after a kayak overturned.

