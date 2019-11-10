Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
“One of Worst Days” for WVU in 38-17 Loss to Texas Tech

Kyle LevasseurBy Nov 10, 2019, 00:17 am

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – On paper, Saturday’s matchup between West Virginia and Texas Tech looked even. Both teams entered 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the BIG 12 Conference.

On the field, it was far from even. Texas Tech steamrolled through West Virginia to win 38 to 17.

The Red Raiders took a 7 to 0 lead after their first drive and continued with touchdowns the next four times they were on offense. It resulted in a 28 point first quarter and a deficit too large for West Virginia to respond.

Check out our highlights from Saturday’s game and hear from WVU head coach Neal Brown in the post-game press conference.

X