One of Ohio’s Most Wanted Arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY– A man considered one of the most wanted in Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested in Fayette County Thursday morning.

Gary Lamar Sanders, 36, was arrested in Robson by the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force.

Sanders was wanted by the Cleveland Police Department on an aggravated murder charge, allegedly committed in February. He recently was aired as a 12 most wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Cleveland.

U.S. marshals in Ohio received a tip that Sanders had been staying in Robson, W.Va. for more than a month. They passed the information along to U.S. marshals in West Virginia.

Sanders will be charged as a fugitive from justice, and will face extradition to Ohio to answer to the charges in Cleveland.