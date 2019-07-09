One Mountaineer Selected to Big 12 Preseason Team

WOAY – The Big 12 Conference released its preseason football team and individual awards Tuesday, as voted on by media members who cover the league.
West Virginia had one representative named in senior offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. The Jacobsburg, Ohio native is a three-year starter on the offensive line, appearing in 38 total games since the 2016 season; he was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention twice.
The Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year is Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, while Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is the Newcomer of the Year. Former WVU quarterback Will Grier received both those honors in recent years.
The Big 12 preseason poll will be released Wednesday; West Virginia was projected to finish second in 2018 and finished tied for third.