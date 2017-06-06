One Month to Greenbrier Classic

Advertisement



White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – Many of the world’s best golfers will be in Southern West Virginia next month, as the Greenbrier Classic returns this July.

PGA Tour Ambassador Phil Mickelson and Golf Pro Emeritus Lee Trevino are both excited to see how the field fares against the Old White TPC, which is undergoing renovations after being damaged in last year’s floods.

Mickelson is also continuing his work with the redesign of the Greenbrier course, which will have six new holes by the time it reopens.

Greenbrier Classic festivities begin on Monday, July 3rd. The first round is Thursday, July 6th.

