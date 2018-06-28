UPDATE: Incident Reported as Stabbing Turns Out to Be a Fight

UPDATE 6/29/2018 10 AM– Police now say an incident first reported as a stabbing was actually a fight.

The Beckley Police Department says in a press release there was a reported stabbing on Dunn Drive in Beckley.

Upon investigation officers found that there was NOT a stabbing. A fight between three persons occurred and no injuries were reported.

Cpl. Tim Capehart is investigating the incident and charges are pending the outcome of his investigation.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police responded to a stabbing Thursday evening.

Dispatch told WOAY that the call came in at around 9:30 pm Thursday evening of a stabbing. The victim was found on Lewis Richie DR. in Beckley behind the Beckley Plaza Mall.

Dispatch told us that this is not where the stabbing to place and the Beckley Police are investigating the incident.

The man was transported to a local hospital.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.