One Man Is Injured During An Officer-Involved Shooting In Princeton 

Tyler BarkerBy May 21, 2019, 12:22 pm

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – An officer-involved shooting sends one person to the hospital.

On Monday, May 20, 2019, at around 11:45 am, two members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 171 Barker Street in Princeton.  The nature of the call initially was for EMS to a possible overdose. When EMS arrived, they found James Lilly lying on the bathroom floor in a puddle of blood.  James Lilly began cutting himself with a razor knife.  EMS backed out of the residence and called for law enforcement.  Two deputies arrived on the scene and tried to talk Lilly into dropping the knife.  All attempts to get Lilly to drop the knife were ignored.  One deputy administered pepper spray to try to disarm Lilly.  Upon being sprayed with pepper spray, Lilly then ran at the deputies with the razor knife.  One of the deputies responded by firing two shots with one striking Lilly.

Lilly was then transported to Princeton Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.   His condition is unknown.

 

Tyler Barker

