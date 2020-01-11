One man is dead, two others hurt after leading deputies on a pursuit

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One man is dead, two others injured after deputies were led on a pursuit. The vehicle was stolen, fifty-nine grams of marijuana and 4.5 grams meth were found inside of the truck.

On Saturday, January 11, 2020, at approximately 1:28 am, Deputy Z. H. Hudnall, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Ford Pickup truck on Anjean Road near Rupert.

When Deputy Hudnall activated his emergency lights the pickup truck accelerated away. As they traveled on Anjean Road Deputy Hudnall attempted to keep the vehicle in sight, however, he lost visual contact of the vehicle for a few moments. Deputy Hudnall initially thought the driver may have turned off onto another road when he observed lights in the distance.

At approximately 1:35 am, Deputy Hudnall located the pickup after it had failed to negotiate a sharp turn at the intersection at Duo. The pickup truck subsequently exited the roadway and impacted a tree with the driver’s side door area.

The driver, identified as Christopher Sigman age 24 of Summersville, WV, succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident. Two passengers in the truck, also from Nicholas County, were treated at a local hospital and released.

Both passengers advised they attempted to convince the driver to stop for the officer, however, he refused to do so.

The pickup truck was reported stolen from the state of North Carolina. The registration plates displayed on the truck were stolen from a different vehicle. Mr. Sigman was armed with a handgun on his person and an AK47 assault rifle was located within the passenger compartment of the pickup truck. Fifty-nine grams of marijuana and 4.5 grams of methamphetamine were also located.

Members of the West Virginia State Police assisted with the investigation.