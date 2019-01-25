Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured One Man Dead After Mercer County Stabbing
FeaturedLocal News

One Man Dead After Mercer County Stabbing

Terell BaileyBy Jan 24, 2019, 22:40 pm

3
0

MONTCALM,WV  (WOAY)- One person is pronounced dead after a stabbing incident.

Trooper Jones with State Police tells Newswatch, the call came in around 5:00 P.M. The incident occurred on Simmons River Road near the Montcalm area.

Once on scene Troopers say they found the victim with a single stab wound. The victim is identified as 58-Year-Old Larry Dinger, of Montcalm.

Bluefield Rescue Squad took Dinger to Bluefield Regional Medical Center where he later passed away.

Currently, a suspect has not been identified, but the investigation is still underway.

Those with information are asked to contact the Mercer County State Police at (304)-425-2102

 

Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X