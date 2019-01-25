One Man Dead After Mercer County Stabbing

MONTCALM,WV (WOAY)- One person is pronounced dead after a stabbing incident.

Trooper Jones with State Police tells Newswatch, the call came in around 5:00 P.M. The incident occurred on Simmons River Road near the Montcalm area.

Once on scene Troopers say they found the victim with a single stab wound. The victim is identified as 58-Year-Old Larry Dinger, of Montcalm.

Bluefield Rescue Squad took Dinger to Bluefield Regional Medical Center where he later passed away.

Currently, a suspect has not been identified, but the investigation is still underway.

Those with information are asked to contact the Mercer County State Police at (304)-425-2102