One man charged after wrecking his car, killing a woman, under the influence of drugs
One man charged after wrecking his car, killing a woman, under the influence of drugs

By Jan 03, 2019, 09:59 am

ODD, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after crashing a car while impaired, leaving one person dead.

According to a criminal complaint, On January 2, 2019, officers responded to assist in the investigation of a motor vehicle collision on Odd Road in Odd.  The driver, Charles Yancey, lost control, running off the roadway, hitting a stump. The driver left the scene of the collision to get help twice but ended up going to a residence home.   Yancey was covered in blood from the victim and told police he was aware that she did not survive the collision.

Two passengers had incapacitating injuries, Yancey had no reported injuries.

After being transported to the Sheriff’s  Department, he admitted to using both marijuana and suboxone before operating his vehicle.  It was determined that Yancey did not possess a driver’s license and stated that he has never had any.  The registration plate also does not belong to the vehicle.  He has not got a license plate or insurance on the car since he obtained it.

Yancey is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death, two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury, one count of DUI causing death, no operators license, no insurance, and no registration.

He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

