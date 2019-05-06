One Man Arrested After Tampering With Mailboxes In Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, May 4, 2019, Fayetteville Police Department was notified of a male subject tampering with mailboxes on Maple Avenue and Nickelville Rd in the area of Fayetteville High School and south towards Hinkle Rd.

Police are unsure of the number of mailboxes that were tampered with, however, numerous pieces of mail had been opened and strewn along the roadway.

If you believe your mailbox was one affected by this incident, police are asking that you notify the Fayetteville Police Department at 304-574-0255.

Police are also advising that you cancel any checks that you may have had in your mailbox awaiting pickup that day and it would also be a good idea to notify your bank to keep an eye out for any fraudulent activity. In addition, if there was anything that was mailed on Saturday of importance, you may want to follow up on to make sure that it reaches its destination.

The male subject, Charles Edward Yates III, was arrested and taken to jail, but at this time it is unsure of the amount of mail he was able to obtain.

This incident is under investigation by Ptl. T. B. McMillion of the Fayetteville Police Department.