One Man Arrested After High Speed Chase Through Two Counties, Hitting Deputy Cruiser

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail after a high-speed chase occurs through two counties.

According to Nicholas County Deputies, in the early hours of Friday, January 4, 2019, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. Woods drove fled from one deputy in his car, and two others took over the pursuit. John Woods IV, 44, of Craigsville was driving the car and exceeded speeds of 100 mph on WV Rt. 20 and continued into Webster County. Mr. Woods crashed into a deputies cruiser, which one deputy was injured and later released from the hospital.

The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was also injured. John Woods then fled on foot and after a brief struggle was later taken into custody.

Woods was transported to Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods and is charged with fleeing, DUI, and two counts DUI causing injury. He is being held under an 11,000 dollar bond.