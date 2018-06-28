Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch One Man Arrested After Early Morning Shooting In Beckley Wednesday
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

One Man Arrested After Early Morning Shooting In Beckley Wednesday

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 28, 2018, 17:44 pm

5
0

UPDATE: (6/28/2018) – One person has been arrested for a shooting that occurred in Beckley Wednesday morning.

Detective Stewart tells WOAY that Raymond Edmonds of Raleigh County was arrested for 5 counts of wanton endangerment and 1 count of malicious wounding.

Edmonds was arrested at around 4 pm Thursday evening.

He is awaiting arraignment.

____________________

ORIGNIAL STORY: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One person has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting earlier this morning.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, they received the call at 6:32 a.m., the incident happened along Saunders Ave. in Beckley.

Eyewitnesses tell Newswatch, that several gunshots were fired with one striking a neighbors car. Another bullet hit a door which subsequently hit a woman.

The number of injuries sustained, and the cause of the shooting are currently unknown.

Jan Care, along with the Beckley Police Department responded to the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Stick with Newswatch for the latest.

Previous PostFayeteville Lion's 4th of July Celebration
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives