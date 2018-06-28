One Man Arrested After Early Morning Shooting In Beckley Wednesday

UPDATE: (6/28/2018) – One person has been arrested for a shooting that occurred in Beckley Wednesday morning.

Detective Stewart tells WOAY that Raymond Edmonds of Raleigh County was arrested for 5 counts of wanton endangerment and 1 count of malicious wounding.

Edmonds was arrested at around 4 pm Thursday evening.

He is awaiting arraignment.

____________________

ORIGNIAL STORY: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One person has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting earlier this morning.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, they received the call at 6:32 a.m., the incident happened along Saunders Ave. in Beckley.

Eyewitnesses tell Newswatch, that several gunshots were fired with one striking a neighbors car. Another bullet hit a door which subsequently hit a woman.

The number of injuries sustained, and the cause of the shooting are currently unknown.

Jan Care, along with the Beckley Police Department responded to the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Stick with Newswatch for the latest.