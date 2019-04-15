One Last Time: Vass Closes Book on Fayetteville Basketball

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Fayetteville High School will be closing their doors once the 2018-2019 school year comes to a close. The School has quickly seen the football season and the basketball season pass it by. Each touchdown this year and each basket will be apart Fayetteville sport lore forever.

Luke Vass became the last Pirate to etch his name in the 1000 point club this season, after finishing 7th in the state of West Virginia for points for a game at 25.5. The Senior got a rare opportunity to put on a jersey one last time at the A-AA all-star game at the Scott Brown Memorial Classic. It was the last time that Fayetteville High School will be represented on the court in Southern West Virginia.

Listen to the Senior take you through what it was like to know that every game you played was apart of historic one, whether the team won or lost.