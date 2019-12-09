One lane closed after mobile home overturns

By Yazmin RodriguezDec 09, 2019, 15:43 pm
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One lane is closed after a trailer carrying a mobile home has overturned on Baileysville Mountain Road .
According to dispatch, the call came in at 3:15 today. No injuries were reported, but the Brenton Fire Department is currently on scene.
Photo Credit: Neah DalRae Bailey
Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.