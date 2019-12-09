Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
One lane closed after mobile home overturns

Yazmin RodriguezBy Dec 09, 2019, 15:43 pm

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One lane is closed after a trailer carrying a  mobile home has overturned on Baileysville Mountain Road .

According to dispatch, the call came in at 3:15 today. No injuries were reported, but the Brenton Fire Department is currently on scene.

 

 

Photo Credit: Neah DalRae Bailey

Yazmin Rodriguez

