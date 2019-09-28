One Lane Closed After Accident In Greenbrier County

By Yazmin RodriguezSep 27, 2019, 21:00 pm
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One lane is now open following an accident this evening in Greenbrier County.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 7 this evening. Both lanes were closed, but now one is open but moving slowly. The accident occurred on I-64 right at the Alta exit.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
