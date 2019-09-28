Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
One Lane Closed After Accident In Greenbrier County
One Lane Closed After Accident In Greenbrier County

Yazmin RodriguezBy Sep 27, 2019, 21:00 pm

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One lane is now open following an accident this evening in Greenbrier County.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 7 this evening. Both lanes were closed, but now one is open but moving slowly. The accident occurred on I-64 right at the Alta exit.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

