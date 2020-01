DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving four vehicles.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that the call came in at around 8 am in front of IGA in Daniels. One person suffered injuries, the extent of the injuries are unknown. Motorists can expect delays until crews can clean up the scene.

Beaver Fire, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, and Jan-Care Ambulance responded to the scene.