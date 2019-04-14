One in Custody After Raleigh County Shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One person is in custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Beckley.

According to Sergeant M.G. Bragg, with BPD, the incident happened on the 100 block of Grady Avenue, where officers found one adult male with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses were able to provide authorities with the description of the suspects and type of car they fled in. Officers later located the car, an tried to pull it over but the car fled leading to a short pursuit. The car later stopped in Beaver, and the occupants fled on foot.

Officers were able to detain 23-Year-Old Angelo Johnson. Johnson is charged with 11 counts of Wanton Endangerment, Malicious Wounding, and the felony charge of Fleeing in a vehicle.

Investigators believe more arrest are to come.

The shooting victim is currently in stable condition at a local hospital, Bragg said. At this time the victim’s identity is not being released.

Those with information are asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at (304)-256-1720.

Stick with Newswatch for the latest