Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch ONE IN CUSTODY AFTER BABY IS STABBED, PLACED IN OVEN
CrimeWatchNational NewsNewsWatch

ONE IN CUSTODY AFTER BABY IS STABBED, PLACED IN OVEN

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 16, 2018, 09:21 am

28
0

SHAW, Miss. (WTVA) – One person is in custody after a baby was stabbed, placed in an oven and baked, according to the Bolivar County sheriff.

Emergency dispatchers received the call after 7 p.m. on Monday, Sheriff Kelvin Williams said. Police and sheriff’s deputies found the baby at a residence on Martin Luther King Drive. The baby’s age is unclear at this time.

The suspect sits at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility, according to Williams. The relationship of that person to the baby is not being released at this time, and it is uncertain when the crime actually happened.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the State Crime Lab have been called to investigate.

Previous PostLooking to get scared? Then head to the Haunted Coal Mine
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X