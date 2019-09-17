One Hospitalized After Motorcycle Accident

BEAVER, W.Va. (WOAY) – One person is in the hospital after an early morning accident on Airport Road.

Dispatchers say a motorcycle and car were involved in an accident around 6:50 a.m. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital but the extent of his or her injuries are unclear.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and Jan-Care responded to the scene. There is no word on the cause of the accident.