One Dies in Single Vehicle Accident in Mt. Hope

Rachel AyersBy Jun 16, 2017, 15:59 pm

MOUNT HOPE– A man died Friday morning following a car accident in Raleigh County.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at around 10:50 AM Friday on Maple Fork Road in Mount Hope. They say the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. It struck a utility pole before traveling through a wooded area and landing on its side. Besides the driver, two others were in the car. All were transported to Raleigh General Hospital, where an 84 year old male passenger died. This investigation is ongoing.

