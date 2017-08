Advertisement



RICHLANDS– One woman is dead after a fire broke out in her Richlands, Virginia home.

64-year-old Connie Melissa Shelton died this morning in a fire at her home on tulip court. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Police say so far there is nothing to indicate that it was more than accidental. The exact cause of her death is unknown as well. This investigation is ongoing.

