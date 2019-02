BLUEFIELD (WOAY)- One person is dead in Mercer County structure fire.

Green Valley Fire Chief David Thompson tells NewsWatch it got call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, February 3 that there was a structure fire on Bull Tail Hollow Road in Bluefield, right off of Airport Road.

Thompson says there was one fatality.

Bluefield City and Bluebell Fire Departments on scene with Green Valley.

Stay with NewsWatch for the latest.