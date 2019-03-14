Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
One Dead After Shooting In Beckley

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 14, 2019, 04:11 am

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A shooting in Beckley last night has left one person dead.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. last night, officers with the Beckley Police Department responded to 410 2nd Street in reference to a shooting incident. It was discovered that a 23 year old victim had been struck by gunfire multiple times. The victim was taken to Raleigh General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The name of the victim is not being released at the moment.

Officers encountered an armed suspect, Ramon Isaiah Edwards III, and took him into custody. Edwards is being charged with First Degree Murder and thirteen counts of Wanton Endangerment.

