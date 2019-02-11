One dead after officer-involved shooting in Fayette County

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — UPDATE, 3:24 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by a Montgomery police officer in what police described as an altercation.

Eric Young, 34, of Montgomery was the man who was killed in the shooting, Sgt. Brian Humphreys, spokesman for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting occurred about 4:20 a.m. Monday on a sidewalk on the Kanawha County side of town.

—————

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — One person is dead after an altercation between a police officer and a citizen Monday morning in Montgomery led to a shooting.

Chief of Police Paris Workman with Montgomery Police Department said the incident occurred about 4:20 a.m. near City Hall. Currently, Third Avenue is shut down as officers investigate.

It is unclear which police agency the officer is with.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Smithers Police Department and BridgeValley Police Department are assisting with the investigation.