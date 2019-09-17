FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
One Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Mercer County
By Yazmin RodriguezSep 16, 2019, 22:02 pm
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One person has died after a motorcycle accident.
According to Chief Deputy Joe Parks, the crash happened earlier today on Route 10 in Lashmeet. The man’s name is not being released at this time, but we do know he is a 54 year old man from just outside Lashmeet.
