Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured One Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Mercer County
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

One Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Mercer County

Yazmin RodriguezBy Sep 16, 2019, 22:02 pm

34
0

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One person has died after a motorcycle accident.

According to Chief Deputy Joe Parks, the crash happened earlier today on Route 10 in Lashmeet. The man’s name is not being released at this time, but we do know he is a 54 year old man from just outside Lashmeet.

Stick with News Watch for developing details

Previous PostSnow already falling in Nevada and California
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X