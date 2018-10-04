BREAKING NEWS
One Dead After Car Strikes Guardrail Along I-77
Local News

One Dead After Car Strikes Guardrail Along I-77

Terell Bailey Oct 04, 2018

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – One man is pronounced dead after being found unresponsive after running into a guardrail.

According to West Virginia State Police, around 3:00 p.m. turnpike maintenance workers located a semi box truck that had struck the guardrail just north of exit 54 southbound of I-77. Upon searching the truck workers found 61-year-old Piotr Z. GruszczynskiI of West London, Ontario.

GruszczynskiI was later transported to Raleigh General Hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

At this time it is unknown whether GruszczynskiI died as a result of the minor crash or some type of medical episode.

Once a cause of death is determined the investigation will be complete.

 

Terell Bailey

