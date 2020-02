SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Summersville Police Department has confirmed that one person is dead after a car crash on Hughes Bridge in Summersville.

The victim was Melvin Mullins, 30, of Nicholas County. The call came in around 3:42 p.m. on Friday for the crash involving three cars.

No other injuries reported at this time and details are limited as the cause is still under investigation. Stay with us for updates.