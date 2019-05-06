Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
One Arrested In Summers County After Protesting Mountain Valley Pipeline

Tyler BarkerBy May 06, 2019, 11:01 am

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – A pipeline fighter prevented work at a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site in Summers County earlier this morning.

The person barricaded themselves inside a section of the pipeline next to the ditch that was slated to soon be buried.

The person inside the pipe stated, “I’ve entered this pipe in an attempt to slow the devastation that the Mountain Valley Pipeline (and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline) will cause to the ecosystem I grew to love while camping here as a child and that I now call my home.

According to Appalachians Against Pipelines, one person has been arrested.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story. 

Tyler Barker

