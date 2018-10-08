One arrested after a pursuit begins in Oak Hill

The Lewisburg Farmers Market at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church parking lot invites you to join us this Saturday October 6th to celebrate fall and the harvest season! Pumpkins, winter squash, root vegetables, greens and other veggies and fruits will be available in addition to some of the best chicken, pork and lamb on the planet, eggs, baked goods, body care products, maple syrup, chair massage, and craft items. The market is open from 8 am to 1 pm.

From 8 am to 11 am, breakfast will be available, using local fresh foods. Chef Tim will have available an egg and sausage (Dogwood Farm) sandwich on a home made bun for $3.75. Also for sale will be a local spinach, onion, sweet pepper, garlic and organic cheese egg breakfast bake with toast for $4. Fresh, local, and a great price! About the time the food is over, musicians often come and treat us to the sound of Irish and bluegrass music..

The Lewisburg Famers Market hopes to serve you soon. We are dedicated to the goal of one market in Lewisburg and have been working hard toward that goal.