One Airlifted To Hospital After Car Goes Airborne In Oak Hill

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 25, 2019, 16:34 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews responded to an accident right by the Holiday Lodge in Oak Hill Thursday afternoon.

Officials say a car was heading southbound on Route 19 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and went airborne, hitting three pine trees.

First responders did have to cut the car to get the driver out, but we’re told he was alert.  The driver was flown to a nearby hospital.

Police have yet to confirm if the driver was intoxicated, but eyewitnesses on the scene say there appeared to be several open containers in the car.

Tyler Barker

