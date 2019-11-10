Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
One Airlifted To Hopsital After Car Accident In Princeton

Yazmin RodriguezBy Nov 10, 2019, 17:03 pm

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- One person was airlifted to a hospital after being involved in a two car accident on Route 460 in Princeton near the Walmart.

According to dispatch, the call came in just after 3 p.m. One person was flown to a hospital, but the extent of those injuries are unknown. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Princeton Rescue and East River Fire Department responded to the scene

