One airlifted after Greenbrier County shooting

UPDATE (1/7/2020 8:51 A.M.) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and WVSP responded to a shooting in the Maxwelton area.

On scene, officers found that a teenager had suffered a single gunshot wound. Authorities administered first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was flown to an out-of-state hospital where they are now in stable condition.

The gunshots came from outside of the home, firing into the residence where the victim was shot. Authorities believe it was a targeted attack, but the perpetrators identified as two males in a dark-colored vehicle targeted the wrong location.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634.

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting in a rural area of Lewisburg.

Dispatchers say White Sulphur EMS and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting around 12:10 a.m. last night. One person was injured in the shooting and was airlifted to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

It is unknown if anyone has been arrested in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.