One airlifted after Greenbrier Co. shooting

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting in a rural area of Lewisburg.

Dispatchers say White Sulphur EMS and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting around 12:10 a.m. last night. One person was injured in the shooting and was airlifted to the hospital. It’s unclear what the extent of their injury was.

It is unknown if anyone has been arrested in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.