Olive Garden Adds ‘Giant’ 12-Ounce Meatball To Menu
By Daniella HankeyApr 03, 2018, 09:20 am
Olive Garden has finally made a meatball so big you can’t wrap your mouth around it.
The Orlando-based Italian-style restaurant chain put a 12-ounce handmade meatball on the menu Monday on top of two cheese-stuffed manicotti. It’s a part of an eight-week Big Italian Favorites promotion and appeared on menus for lunch on Monday. It will be served all day.
The promotion includes four dishes with either giant manicotti or stuffed fettuccine, which is essentially long ravioli strips stuffed with cheese and covered with alfredo sauce. The four dishes are a giant manicotti with meat sauce, giant meatball and four-cheese manicotti, stuffed fettuccine alfredo and stuffed fettuccine alfredo or shrimp.
The dishes range in prices from $12.99 for the giant manicotti with meat sauce to $18.99 for the stuffed fettuccine alfredo with shrimp. The giant meatball dish is $17.99.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
