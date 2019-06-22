Old Whitlock Farm Gets New Roots

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) -New Roots is the name of the new community farm just outside of Downtown Fayetteville. It sits on what the community knows as the Whitlock farm.

The Fayette County Farmland Protection Board purchased the land in 2016. With the help of the Fayette County Resource Coordinator’s Office and the Fayette County Urban Renewal Authority, it is now operating as a community farm.

Saturday, there was an open house and ribbon cutting at the farm. The community had the chance to see the land that they are invited to engage with in the future.

“We want people to come out and figure out how they can utilize the farm to educate themselves on gardening, production practices, learning about how to utilize local food products and just have a gathering space. Then, we also really want to focus on some technical training and support for local farms and small farmers,” New Roots Community Farm Manager Susanna Wheeler said.

The New Roots farm is now open but it is just in its beginning stages. The overarching plan for the land includes an orchard and wildlife habitats.