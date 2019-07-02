Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
‘Old Town Road’ sets record as longest-running No. 1 hip-hop song in history

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 02, 2019, 13:43 pm

Lil Nas X continues to ride high atop the Billboard Hot 100 with his breakout hit “Old Town Road.”

The Billy Ray Cyrus-assisted single has maintained the No. 1 spot on the chart for a 13th consecutive week — longer than any other hip-hop record.

“Old Town Road” surpasses three songs that each ran for 12 weeks: “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth, “Boom Boom Pow” by The Black Eyed Peas and “Lose Yourself” by Eminem.

(MORE: Lil Nas X shocks screaming students with ‘Old Town Road’ performance)

“Old Town Road” is only the 12th single in Hot 100 history to spend at least 13 weeks on top, and the first since 2017’s “Despacito,” which topped the chart for 16 weeks. Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road” and Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine,” previously achieved the same feat of 13 weeks at No. 1.

As previously reported, in connection with Pride Month, Lil Nas X revealed on social mediathat he’s a member of the LGBTQ community.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more,” he wrote in a post that concluded with a rainbow emoji. He followed up the post with a tweet saying he thought he’d “made it obvious.”

(MORE: ‘Old Town Road’ singer Lil Nas X seemingly comes out as part of LGBT community)
The artist’s coming out was met with love and support from friends, fans, celebrities and others alike.

