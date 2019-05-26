Oklahoma State Bests West Virginia 5-2 in Big-12 Baseball Championship

WOAY – The No. 17-ranked and fifth-seeded West Virginia University baseball team played for a Big 12 Conference title for the second time in four years in the championship game of the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship on Sunday, May 26

The Mountaineers lost the Big-12 title game 5-2 to Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers took an early 1-0 lead but a 3 run 5th inning by the Cowboys would prove to be too much for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers (36-19) advanced to Sunday’s title game with a 2-0 victory over No. 7-ranked and top-seeded Texas Tech in the semifinal on Saturday night.

West Virginia made its second championship game appearance in four years after reaching the semifinals in each of the past four seasons. WVU’s first Big 12 title game berth came in 2016, when the Mountaineers went 3-0 to reach the final before an 11-10 loss in 10 innings to TCU.

WVU Hasn’t won a conference title since 1996.

The Mountaineers Have been chosen to host a region in the NCAA Championships. They’ll find out who they’ll be hosting tomorrow during the NCAA Selection Show at 12:00 PM on ESPNU.