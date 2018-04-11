Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Ojeda Visits Voters in Fayette County

Rachel AyersBy Apr 11, 2018, 23:27 pm

FAYETTEVILLE– A candidate for the third U.S. Congressional district made a stop in Fayette County Wednesday evening.

Current state senator Richard Ojeda met with residents at The Grove in Fayetteville. Ojeda rose to stardom following the teacher strike and his Facebook videos talking about his views on the topic.

Ojeda is a progressive democrat that is not afraid to tell people what he thinks. That seemed to resonate well with those in attendance, even when Ojeda expressed his views on President Trump.

“Over the last year it has been a train wreck, it has been an embarrassment,” Ojeda said. “He has not surrounded himself with intelligence and it has been very tough. I’ll tell you that we deserve far better and I hope that one day soon we can have that.”

