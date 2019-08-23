Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Ojeda says VA leak derailed his congressional bid

Tyler Barker Aug 23, 2019

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Former Army Maj. Richard Ojeda says his West Virginia congressional campaign was derailed by a Department of Veterans Affairs employee whos charged with leaking medical records.

The former Democratic state senator and onetime presidential hopeful filed suit against the VA on Thursday. Hes seeking documents relating to the agencys investigation of former claims assistant Jeffery S. Miller.

Federal prosecutors have accused Miller of unlawfully accessing and sharing the medical records of an unidentified public figure.

Ojeda says he is that public figure and his records were distributed among highranking Republicans in a bid to hurt his 2018 race against currentRep. Carol Miller.

A spokeswoman for the congresswoman says Carol Miller isnt related to Jeffery S. Miller. She says the congresswoman has never seen the medical records and knew nothing about the matter.

Tyler Barker

