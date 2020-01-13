Ojeda and Swearengin file to run against Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Two Democrats have filed to run against incumbent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

Former West Virginia Senator Richard Ojeda and Democrat Paula J Swearengin filed to run for one of two West Virginia Senate seats. Currently, Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito occupies one seat, which is up for re-election this year. The other seat is currently held by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin. Paula J Swearengin ran in 2016 to unseat Joe Manchin but lost. Richard Ojeda used to be in the West Virginia Senate but resigned to work on running for President in 2018, which he was unsuccessful.