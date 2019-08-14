Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
OHMS Student Competes at Youth Rodeo
By Kassie SimmonsAug 14, 2019, 17:07 pm
28
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WOAY) – Starting as young as three years old, kids across the state are learning to rodeo and become the best in their events– including Oak Hill Middle School’s Ryleigh Lucas.
“I’ve been riding all my life, but I just started doing rodeos about two years ago,” said Lucas. “I did English riding for a few years, but that wasn’t my thing.”
Ryleigh competes in pole bending, barrel racing and goat tying events. She spends a lot of time practicing, and based on her Wednesday performance, it’s paid off.
Watch the video for more details.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.