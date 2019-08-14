OHMS Student Competes at Youth Rodeo

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WOAY) – Starting as young as three years old, kids across the state are learning to rodeo and become the best in their events– including Oak Hill Middle School’s Ryleigh Lucas.

“I’ve been riding all my life, but I just started doing rodeos about two years ago,” said Lucas. “I did English riding for a few years, but that wasn’t my thing.”

Ryleigh competes in pole bending, barrel racing and goat tying events. She spends a lot of time practicing, and based on her Wednesday performance, it’s paid off.

