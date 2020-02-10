Officials urge residents to heed evacuation warnings

By
Kassie Simmons
-

RICHLANDS, VA (WOAY) – As southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia sees more rain, there is potential for flood waters to return.

Last week, officials warned residents in dangerous areas that floodwaters would soon take over their neighborhoods.

Police Chief Jerry Gilbery says while some heeded their advice to evacuate, others chose to ride out the weather in their home. When water rose to unexpected levels, authorities switched to rescue mode.

“You know the conditions before the flooding, but you don’t know what the water has washed out,” says Gilbert. “You’re just guessing where [roads are,] and then there are potential health hazards from the water itself and you’re dealing with the swift water.”

Gilbert says that while your home is replaceable, your life is not and you should heed all warnings.

