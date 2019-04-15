Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Officials trying new method to contain mine fire

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 15, 2019, 14:38 pm

NEWBURG, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia officials say they are trying a new method to contain an underground mine fire that’s been burning for at least three years.

Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation Chief Rob Rice told The Dominion Post that officials think the fire jumped a barrier installed two years ago in the Preston County mine.

He says work will begin this summer at Brocum Mine No. 1, which is south of Newburg. He says the Department of Environment Protection plans to inject a new, nitrogen-based foaming agent into mine voids prior to grouting. Crews will also backfill an additional highwall and excavate a large trench.

It’s unclear how the blaze began but it was found in 2016 after residents complained about smoke and a sulphur smell.

Nearby residents say there’s been no recent problems.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

