Officials seek someone to preserve historic bridge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are trying to find someone interested in preserving a historic bridge connecting West Virginia and Ohio.

The Aetnaville Bridge, also known as the Georgia Street Bridge, was built in 1891. It lies over the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island, West Virginia, to Martins Ferry, Ohio.

The bridge was originally part of the streetcar system in Wheeling and later converted to a toll road for automobile traffic. It became toll-free in 1953 and was part of U.S. 252 until it was closed in 1988 due to deterioration.

Anyone interested in the bridge must submit a preservation and financial plan as well as information about the intended use of the bridge, the Division of Highways said in a news release.

If no one is interested, the bridge will be demolished, the agency said.

Requests to assume ownership of the bridge must be submitted by April 15.

